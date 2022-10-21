Funeral services set for MSU Football player

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A public memorial service celebrating the life of Mississippi State University football player Sam Alton Westmoreland will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from The Orchard in Tupelo (1379 Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801).

The family will receive friends after the memorial service on at the Orchard. Holland Funeral Directors of Tupelo is handling arrangements

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802