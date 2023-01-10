Funeral services will be held Wednesday afternoon for George Bryan

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services for legendary business leader George Bryan will be on January 10.

Bryan died earlier this week at his home of natural causes.

The 78-year-old golf developer and philanthropist was also well-known for his support of Mississippi State, where he graduated in 1968.

He served as Sara Lee’s Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer at one point during his career.

Bryan served on many boards and charitable organizations.

He also co-founded Old Waverly Golf Club and Mossy Oak Golf Club, both in Clay County.

Visitation will be tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Mossy Oak Golf Club, with a Celebration of Life Service following at 2 p.m.

