Future lawyers learn from professionals in four-day Law Academy

STARKVILLE, Miss., (WCBI) – Some aspiring attorneys are getting their first glimpse at the life of a lawyer. The 16th Judicial District is hosting the inaugural Golden Triangle Law Academy. The four-day camp gives students hands-on experience and instruction from practicing attorneys.

Students from across the Golden Triangle are in Starkville to get a crash course in law.

The 16th District Circuit Court is hosting the Golden Triangle Law Academy. The 4-day legal camp is sponsored by the Mississippi Bar Association and the Mississippi Access to Justice.

Students get a glimpse of the day-to-day work of a lawyer. They will also learn that there’s a lot more than what they see on shows like Law and Order or NCIS.

“The one thing we want them to understand is that in the law profession, there are different paths to get there. You don’t have just a straight shot or a straight path to the legal profession. And also, we want them to understand a little bit about the joys of being a lawyer and why it’s necessary in all of our communities.”

26 students from all walks of life and from all educational backgrounds were selected for the program.

“They range from rising Sophomores through those who have just graduated high school. We do have a couple that is a little younger, but that’s because they demonstrated — they’re very mature in their homeschool programs, and we allowed them to come.”

If there was a student who couldn’t afford the fee, Judge Michelle Easterling said the lawyers raised money to help them attend. Those fees will go toward a scholarship that will fund a future lawyer’s career.

“Each student here will be able to apply for. There’s a three-page scholarship application, and we’re going to award multiple scholarships. Anywhere from 500 to 1000 to maybe even 15000. The Create Foundation in Tupelo is holding these funds that the lawyers have collected, and then at the end of the week, we will make our selections of the scholarship recipients, and we will present them with a scholarship.”

Judge Easterling says the goal is to move the law academy to each part of the 16th District and for it to expand.

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