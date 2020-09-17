TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Twenty three future law officers are learning valuable skills they will use on the streets. The Cadets are part of Class B 65 at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.

It is week seven for Class B 65 and cadets have spent the past six weeks learning about the fundamentals of police work. This week,it’s firearms.

“Proficiency for firearms is one of the most important things they will do here in the course of the academy,” said Director Dean Bearden.

To wrap up firearms week, instructors set up an obstacle course.

“We might call that a stress course, to show them how in real world scenarios, it’s not just going to be a paper target they will draw and shoot at, in real world scenario, they will be winded, stressed, have to run, climb walls, crawl under obstacles, up and down ladders and make good decisions,” Director Bearden said.

Cadets live at the academy through the week, and learn to work and function as a team. When one person makes a mistake, everyone pays.

The training is tough, but cadets say they are looking forward to putting what they are learning into practice.

“We focus on all the small things, everything that can go into police work, as far as making our beds in the morning, making sure we have all our tasks taken care of and knocking everything out we got to get done,” said Cadet Nathan Hester.

“I love my community and love my family, and this is the best opportunity I have to support, protect and serve both of those,” said Cadet Kyle Knight.

Class B 65 wraps up at the end of October, between now and then there will be more PT tests, and other topics such driving tactics for law enforcement and how to deal with an active shooter situation.

The training center runs three basic twelve week classes each year