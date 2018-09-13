Gang member heading to federal prison

OXFORD (WCBI) – A Columbus gang member will do 10 years in federal prison for his role in a 2016 shooting in Columbus.

Darmarcus Fisher was sentenced to the 10 year term on a federal plea of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Fisher wasw involved in a March 7, 2016 shooting at the intersection of 18th Street North and Seventh Avenue North. That is one of two shooting that day involving rival gangs the Black Gangster Disciples and the Vice Lords. Fisher will also serve probation when he is freed from prison.

READ THE COMPLETE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE RELEASE BELOW

OXFORD – On September 13, 2018, Darmarcus Fisher, a Vice Lord gang member in

Columbus, Mississippi, was sentenced to the statutory maximum of ten years in federal prison for

his role in two gang-related shootings, which occurred on March 7, 2016. The melee left one gang

member hospitalized and resulted in bullets striking a bystander’s vehicle and residence.

Fisher previously pled guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition, which was

discharged from a firearm in March of 2016. On Thursday, Fisher was sentenced by U.S. District

Judge Michael P. Mills in the Northern Judicial District of Mississippi to ten (10) years

imprisonment. Fisher’s incarceration will be followed by three years of supervised release.

The sentencing was the culmination of a joint Federal and State investigation into multiple

shootings in 2016, which occurred between rival gang members of the Vice Lords and the Black

Gangster Disciples in Columbus, Mississippi. Multiple arrests have been made resulting in a

substantial reduction in violent crime in Columbus, Mississippi.

William C. Lamar, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi and Joseph

Frank, Supervisory Special Agent for the Oxford Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,

Firearms, and Explosives, made the announcement.

“We are making our neighborhoods safe again by removing violent offenders from our

communities. Through the combined efforts of our Project Safe Neighborhoods Task Force and

the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, federal, state, and local agents and officers

will work together to make and keep our neighborhoods safe,” remarked U.S. Attorney Lamar.

These charges were the result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug

Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that

provides supplemental funding to federal and state agencies involved in the identification,

investigation, and prosecution of violent organizations and pursuant to the Project Safe

Neighborhoods anti-violent crime initiative. Several agencies were crucial to this investigation,

including the ATF, the Columbus Police Department, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department,

and the District Attorney’s Office for the Sixteenth Circuit Court of Mississippi. The government

was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Clyde McGee of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oxford,