Garan property future up to developer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The future of the Garan property in Starkville is now up to the developer.

Starkville aldermen approved a resolution to adopt, approve, and authorize the development and reimbursement agreement for the development.

- Advertisement -

Developers said an Aldi and TJ Maxx might make there way in with this project.

Garan is moving shop to the new industrial park.

The project is headed by Castle Properties.

The project and the Tax Increment Financing is roughly three years away.