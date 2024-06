Gas leak near Ackerman city limits shuts down Highway 15 North

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – A major gas leak near the city limits of Ackerman has shut down Highway 15 North.

Ackerman police said the road could be closed for a couple of hours and to take an alternate route if you have to travel through there.

APD did not give an exact time of when the road will be back open.

