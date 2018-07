LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A brief scare in Lowndes County after a gas leak prompts evacuations.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Tiffany Lane.

While doing some work with a back-hoe, a gas line was hit.

A nearby brush-fire caused concern.

Lowndes County Chief Deputy Marc Miley says up to five homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Residents were allowed to go back into their homes.

Atmos energy was called to the scene to repair the line.