Gas line explodes in northern Lowndes Co. neighborhood

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Scary moments in a northern Lowndes County neighborhood after a gas line explodes.

The incident happened on Jolly Road late this afternoon.

EMA Director Cindy Lawrence says a person was burning leaves in their ditch with the explosion happened.

Atmos Energy was able to shut the gas line off and a fire was extinguished by District 2 volunteer firefighters.

The explosion also caused a water line to break.

No injuries were reported.

The area around Jolly Road will be shut down until temporary repairs can be made.