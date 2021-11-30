Gas line explodes in northern Lowndes Co. neighborhood
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Scary moments in a northern Lowndes County neighborhood after a gas line explodes.
The incident happened on Jolly Road late this afternoon.
EMA Director Cindy Lawrence says a person was burning leaves in their ditch with the explosion happened.
Atmos Energy was able to shut the gas line off and a fire was extinguished by District 2 volunteer firefighters.
The explosion also caused a water line to break.
No injuries were reported.
The area around Jolly Road will be shut down until temporary repairs can be made.