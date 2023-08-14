Gas prices inch towards $4 mark as Labor Day weekend approaches

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Gas prices are inching towards $4 as we approach the Labor Day holiday.

The national average for regular gasoline hit $3.85 a gallon according to AAA.

That’s the highest average since October 19 of last year.

In the state of Mississippi, Sumter County has the highest gas prices on average at $3.52.

In the WCBI viewing area, Choctaw County has the highest average at $3.49.

Clay County recorded the lowest gas prices on average in our viewing area at $3.25.

