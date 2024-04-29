Road work in Tupelo may affect routes

Gun Club Road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 29, as crews work on a box culvert drainage project in the area.
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – For those of you in Tupelo, your route may be affected for the next month.Gun Club Road Closure

Local traffic only will be allowed and the closure will continue through the duration of the project, which could take a month.

