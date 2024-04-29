Road work in Tupelo may affect routes

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – For those of you in Tupelo, your route may be affected for the next month.

Gun Club Road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 29, as crews work on a box culvert drainage project in the area.

Local traffic only will be allowed and the closure will continue through the duration of the project, which could take a month.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X