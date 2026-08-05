Gatewood receives international Omega Psi Phi award for fraternity advising at MSU

Ronald Gatewood Studio portrait of Ronald Gatewood. (photo by Beth Wynn / © Mississippi State University)

Mississippi State Information Technology Services User Services Director Ronald Gatewood, right, receives the Dr. Ernest E. Just Undergraduate Chapter Advisor of the Year Award, a prestigious accolade given by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, during its most recent conclave in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo submitted)

STARKVILLE, Miss.—According to an MSU Press Release, a Mississippi State University Information Technology Services leader, also serving as a campus fraternity advisor, is this year’s recipient of the international Dr. Ernest E. Just Undergraduate Chapter Advisor of the Year Award, a prestigious accolade given by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Ronald Gatewood, director of User Services within ITS, recently was honored at Omega Psi Phi’s conclave in Cincinnati, Ohio, for demonstrating exceptional commitment to mentoring and advising undergraduate members while fostering their personal, academic and leadership development. Recipients are selected for their ability to positively influence members to pursue the fraternity’s ideals and mandated programs, along with supporting meaningful contributions at the local, district, state and international levels.

The fraternity is one of MSU’s organizations comprising the Divine Nine at MSU, the nine historically Black fraternities and sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

As advisor to MSU’s Theta Delta Delta Chapter, Gatewood is known for demonstrating a steadfast commitment to student success and leadership development. Through his mentorship, chapter members are encouraged to excel academically, engage in community service and uphold organization values.

“Dr. Gatewood’s recognition on the international stage reflects his unwavering dedication to the students he serves and the positive impact he has made within the fraternity and MSU community,” said Roderick Davis, MSU assistant director of fraternity and sorority life. “His commitment to mentoring young men and helping them develop into leaders embodies the mission and values of both Omega Psi Phi and MSU.”

For more information, contact the MSU Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life at 662-325-2930 or visit www.greeks.msstate.edu.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

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