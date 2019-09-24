GEICO donates car to MSU through Recycled Rides program

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two businesses partnered up to give Mississippi State University a nearly new vehicle for training in the school’s extension service.

GEICO donated the truck through its “Recycled Rides” program. Bob’s Paint and Body in Columbus volunteered time and labor to refurbish it to “like-new” condition.

- Advertisement -

Representatives from the MSU Foundation accepted the gift Tuesday morning.

Geico reps said this is just an extension of the good working relationship they have with the university.

“We do a lot of career fairs and recruitment from Mississippi State, so it’s a really good pipeline for us. And we saw some of the budget concerns there, and so hopefully this truck will be a good addition to help let them use that money for other things,” said GEICO claims supervisor Cole Phelps.

Mississippi State will use the truck to assist rural farmers with training and development for the future of their locally owned and operated farms.