COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- In Columbus voters in Ward 1 went back to the polls to decide who will fill out the remainder of the late Gene Taylor’s term on the City Council.

There was a crowded field of candidates in last month’s election, and no one got a majority, but Ethel Taylor Stewart and Liz Terry got the most votes and met in a run-off.

Stewart locked in 363 votes while Terry had 234 votes.