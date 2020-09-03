General Atomics helping create 125 new jobs in Shannon

SHANNON, MISS. (WCBI) – Three national security projects at General Atomics are helping create 125 new jobs in Shannon.

The company is investing more than 39 million dollars in this expansion.

One hundred thousand square feet of specialized manufacturing space will be added to the Lee County facility.

General Atomics supports projects for the U.S. Department of Defense.

This is the company’s 12th expansion in 15 years at the site.

Currently, there are three hundred employees work at the plant.

The new jobs will be filled by 2025.