General Election Day reminders and information

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The 2019 Mississippi General Election is one week away.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5. Polls close at 7 p.m. Anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Other important reminders for Election Day include:

Absentee Voting Deadlines: The in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday, November 2, 2019. Circuit Clerk’s Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The deadline to vote by mail is Monday, November 4, 2019, and Circuit Clerk’s Offices must be in actual receipt of the absentee ballot by 5 p.m. UOCAVA voters, including service members deployed outside their county of residence, must absentee vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Polling Place Location : A polling place locator is available on the Secretary of State's website at https://www.sos.ms.gov/PollingPlace/Pages/default.aspx. A sample ballot specific to the voter's polling place is located on the Polling Place Locator website.

Voter Photo ID : Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk's Office within five business days after the election. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov.

Campaigning : It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering : The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

For more information about State election laws or Election Day information click here.