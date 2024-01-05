George County deputy killed in line of duty

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WXXV)- On Thursday, January 4th around 5:15 p.m., a deputy with the George County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed in the line of duty on Hwy 98 near the intersection of Brushy Creek Road.

Deputy Jeremy Malone was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop at this location.

The suspect, who will later be identified, led other law enforcement officers and law enforcement agencies on a vehicle pursuit out of George County.

Information received by the George County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement as the pursuit ended.

This incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.