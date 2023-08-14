Georgia man struck, killed by vehicle Sunday in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Georgia man was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 22.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened early Sunday morning in Union County.

51-year-old Christopher Maclin was walking east when he was struck.

Investigators said 18-year-old Jackson Hudson of Dumas was driving the pick-up that reportedly hit Maclin.

Maclin died at the scene.

State troopers are still investigating the accident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter