Georgia man struck, killed by vehicle Sunday in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Georgia man was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 22.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened early Sunday morning in Union County.
51-year-old Christopher Maclin was walking east when he was struck.
Investigators said 18-year-old Jackson Hudson of Dumas was driving the pick-up that reportedly hit Maclin.
Maclin died at the scene.
State troopers are still investigating the accident.
