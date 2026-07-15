German family brings the circus to The Friendly City

The Spindler family is setting up for their show, Germany's Great Bavarian Circus.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You can catch clowns, aerialists, and even some dogs Under the Big Top in Columbus this weekend.

Germany’s Great Bavarian Circus is in the Friendly City.

“I’m the clown, I’m the juggler, and I’m the ringmaster here,” said Marvin Spindler, a performer in the circus.

Marvin Spindler is a jack of all trades for his family circus.

For nine generations, the Spindlers from Germany have been in the entertainment business.

And this year marks the first time ever that they are touring in America.

Marvin said it’s a dream come true for his grandparents.

“Now we feel great because our dream was to come here to the United States, and we are happy. We enjoy every day to be here in America, and we enjoy every day in every city, and we love it,” said Marvin.

Germany’s Great Bavarian Circus has made its way around the South, and this week, the family is in Columbus.

Wednesday, the Spindlers were getting things ready for opening night at the Columbus Fairgrounds.

“People can expect a really nice show for kids, for everyone. We have a dinosaur, we have an elephant, we have a juggler, and we have clowns. We have everything that a real circus needs, and we have everything the kids need to be happy,” said Marvin.

Marvin said what sets his family circus apart is the relationship the performers build with the audience and their close proximity to the stage.

“The audience are more involved, they are near to us… it’s like one,” said Marvin.

The Spindler family does the circus year-round.

Columbus is their second stop in our viewing area.

The circus is in town Thursday through Sunday, July 16 through July 19.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, you can visit their Facebook page or website at greatbavariancircus.com.

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