Get out and enjoy today!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another fine summer day is ahead today, before we return to hit and miss storms for the next several days.

WEDNESDAY: An enjoyable, not too hot, not too humid day outside. Some morning clouds should give way to primarily sunshine this afternoon. Rain chances are extremely minuscule, and even a quick shower in the far southern parts of our area is unlikely, which is a nice change from yesterday’s thinking. Highs today will be in the upper 80s, with some areas pushing 90, and heat indexes only make it into the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Seasonable, with lows in the upper 60s to 70 and a slight breeze from the east. Some clouds will be in the sky, but it will be quiet.

THURSDAY: Highs in the upper 80s once again. A warm front will lift north, returning the humidity and rain chances. Rain/storms looks most likely late in the day toward the evening hours, and even then they will be scattered. So, some will see rain, some will not. If you have outdoor plans that go into the hours around and past dinner time, its not a bad idea to bring a jacket, but it won’t be an area wide wash out.

LOOKING AHEAD: The summer thunderstorm usual kicks into gear. Like typical, chances maximize from 1-8pm, and will be sporadic. Some will get soaked, some will state dry, its just the nature of the beast this time of year.