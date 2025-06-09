Giant cross raised in Pontotoc after swift fundraising campaign

The cross sits at the intersection of Highway 6 and the exit to Highway 336

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Soggy ground from the weekend rains meant a slight delay as final preparations were made to raise the cross.

“I would love to put up one we wouldn’t be in the mud,’ said Mike Rozier, of Rozier Construction.

Large pieces of wood, known as planks or mats, were brought in for the heavy-duty crane that would lift the 120-foot cross into place.

Fundraising for the Pontotoc Cross project began a year ago, and within six months, the goal of $250,000 was met.

“I didn’t want their money that was going to the church, or St Jude, or anywhere else, this was above and beyond that. But if this causes one person to come and know the Lord, it will be worth more than $250,000,” said Reggie Collums, president of the Cross of Pontotoc.

By mid-afternoon, everything was in place, and cars were parked along Highway 6 as people wanted to witness the cross raising.

“This is just a man-made symbol to remind people what Jesus did for us, and we hope it will be an inspiration to people, and spark hope,” said Donna Shumaker, a board member with the Cross of Pontotoc.

Mike Rozier and his team at Rozier Construction do these cross projects at cost. For him, it’s a ministry.

“My job is to get everything we can at a discount price, build it as inexpensively as possible. My company does not make one nickel off of it,” Rozier said.

This is the nineteenth giant cross for Mississippi.

Rozier has three projects pending in other states.

