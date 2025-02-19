Girls powerlifting is proving popular at Saltillo High School

Eight team members will head to North Half Meet as interest in the sport soars

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – Sarah Kate Marable signed up to take powerlifting, because her friends were in the class. The Saltillo High Senior is now in her third year on the female powerlifting team, and she is heading to the North Half meet next week.

She is one of eight students heading to the competition. Michael Raines is in his second year as head powerlifting coach. He said more female students are making their way to the weight room.

“That is the biggest part for us, is to build on this, what we have put together since last year, and recruiting aspects. And when they see these girls go to these events and win, everybody starts to ask questions, how can I do this, that is good for this program,” Raines said.

This is the largest group of female powerlifters Saltillo has taken to the North Half. The workouts are tough, and the training for the competitions stresses not only weightlifting, but also discipline.

“It is team-oriented, but very much individualized. At the end of the day, it comes down to what you can handle on the platform. When we go, it is all on you so when they have a judge and they say ‘ bar loaded’ the team part goes away and it is just you, focuses on that mental aspect and helps them become stronger individuals,” Raines said.

The female powerlifters said they like the sport because it challenges them to do more than what’s expected.

“For me, I like to know I can lift as much as a guy, it is an ego booster. In my head I do comparison to what I weigh and what they weigh,” Marable said.

“We are proving that girls can do other things too, it isn’t just, we’re trying to prove a point,” said Monae Jackson, a member of the girls powerlifting team.

Coach Raines also credits the administration and community for supporting the girls who are putting in the work in the weight room.

The North Half Meet is next Tuesday at Neshoba Central. The top three will advance to State at the end of March.