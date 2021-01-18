Giving back at the King Center

Starkville Strong and Black Girls Rock of Mississippi partnered to bring a day of service to the community.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A day of donating and making a change was spread through Oktibbeha County.

Starkville Strong and Black Girls Rock of Mississippi partnered to bring a day of service to the community.

- Advertisement -

From 9 a.m. Until 1 p.m. Food, groceries, and hygiene items were given to anyone who walked by and drove up to the J.L King Center.

Community coordinators and volunteers felt that the Martin Luther King holiday was the perfect time to host the event.

” We focused this event today of service in honor of Martin Luther King and so that we could give back and give people meat and things like that for the pantry hours we’re giving out hygiene items as well,” said Starkville Strong Coordinator Brandi Herrington.

” We had 100 hot meals with chicken and sides and then we have over 100 bags 1 sack of hygiene items 1 sack of fresh food produce all kinds of stuff,” said Herrington.

Herrington wanted to thank the volunteers that showed up and hope to continue giving back to those in need throughout the year.