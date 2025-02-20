Global Halal Market brings halal food to the Golden Triangle

The next closest halal market is two hours away, making it unreachable for people in the Golden Triangle, especially international students.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new market in Starkville some may not have heard of.

It’s called the Global Halal Market on North Jackson Street.

In Islam, there are very specific food restrictions.

Food that falls within Islamic guidelines is considered halal.

Many halal foods can be impossible to find locally.

Akeed Saleh, the Global Halal Market co-owner said the closest halal market is two hours away.

“If we need anything we have to drive two hours, three hours, four hours to get any of that stuff,” Saleh said. ”

Now, with the opening of the Global Halal Market in Starkville, people in the Islamic religion and many other international communities have a slice of their home country in the Golden Triangle.

Saleh said it’s the little things from people’s home countries that give them comfort.

“They come out of their countries, or they come from overseas,” Saleh said. “And once they see a little bit of the stuff they grew up with, then they feel like they’re home.”

Karci Watson, the Global Halal Market manager said it makes locals feel welcome.

“It makes them feel welcome and safe,” Watson said. “And it allows them to feel accepted in the Starkville community.”

When shopping at other stores, customers must carefully read the label of the foods to determine if it is halal.

This new venture in Starkville is a game changer for those people.

Watson said it warms her heart to hear customers share what a relief the store is.

“The more that I see my customers come in and they tell me how happy they are that we’re here and how much of a relief it is,” Watson said. “It’s just made my heart so warm and it’s made me want to expand.”

International students at Mississippi State University can also find a slice of normalcy here.

Managers believe the store can be a starting point to welcome everyone into the North Mississippi region.

Watson said it’s a step in the right direction for the region.

“We all live here,” Watson said. “This is our community. Starkville, West Point, Columbus, Tupelo even. This is our home. And if we want to see a better tomorrow we have to work for it. And I think if we all come together and provide inclusivity it’ll be a better future.”

The Global Halal Market plans to expand its business to include a kitchen for making fresh halal food.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.