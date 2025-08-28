Gloomy Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clouds have overspread the area ahead of rain chances which start this morning and remain high until Friday afternoon. Significant rainfall is possible, and to quote all the Dads out there “We need it!”. Highs stay way below average today and tomorrow.

TODAY: It’s about time we had a real rain maker, not just random sporadic thunderstorms that drop buckets on one side of town and the other side is bone dry. I am looking forward to it! Showers are possible all day including some downpours before the bulk moves in overnight. Should be good sleeping weather! Highs in the upper 70s and very cloudy. A band of heavy rain will set up north of a warm front, and rainfall in that band could be 1-3″ with locally higher amounts possible.

TONIGHT: Hopefully you have a metal roof, rain should serenade you for most of the night if you are south of I-22! Lows will fall into the mid 60s under a cloudy, dark night sky. Most rain should fall late overnight into early Friday.

FRIDAY: Morning rain that may last into the afternoon. Going to be a close call with Friday Night Lights, rain looks to hang on longer than previously thought, highs near 80. Bring some towels!