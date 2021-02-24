Golden Triangle Boys and Girls clubs are helping families stay safe

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Golden Triangle are helping families stay healthy and safe during the pandemic.

Today, an 18-wheeler delivered pallets filled with hundreds of cleaning supplies and other products to the Starkville club this morning.

- Advertisement -

The supplies came from the Boys and Girls Club of America through a donation from UPS.

Each club will host a giveaway to distribute the donations to families throughout the Golden Triangle.

“We’re trying to reach families that will need these supplies in the community. And also to cut back on COVID. So we know it’s very important with limited supplies on things. And so with this donation, we’ll be able to reach a mass amount of people to ensure that that they have the supplies they need,” said Ron Thorton, GTR Boys and Girls Club CEO.

The clubs in Starkville, Columbus, and West Point will host giveaways next month.