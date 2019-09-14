Golden Triangle Comic-Con wraps up day one

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Grab your utility belt and cape because the Golden Triangle Comic-Con is here.

About 1,500 people are expected to trickle into the Golden Triangle Comic-Con.

Many attendees chose to come dressed as their favorite comic book character.

“It’s a really fun day for nerd culture. Everyone gets together. You don’t have to dress up, but it’s really fun dress up and it’s just a nice day to get out and buy some things and just have fun,” said attendee Jayme Evans.

The event is catered by Lion Hills. Executive Chef Matt Molina said it’s the perfect activity for young adults to take part in.

“I think the age group and the demographics of this right now are what our colleges are all about, from Mississippi State to EMCC to The W, a of of these are students from all three. So, it kind of brings everybody around as a community,” said Molina.

The convention doesn’t just celebrate successful comic book artists. It’s also a source of income for creators like Katie Whatley, who drove from Pensacola Florida to be at the event.

“A lot of times, events that I’ve been to, you’ll have people come back like ‘oh, I really love your stuff,’ and if you have new things they’ll buy more. It’s a lot of fun,” said Whatley.

Artist booths can also customize their products to fit under-served demographics.

“There’s a lot of women in this particular culture who are not really represented in jewelry and accessories that they want to buy and that may represent their various fandoms, so I try to cater to that,” said attendee and artist Lauralee Moore.

Convention-goers say at the end of the day, the Golden Triangle Comic Con is an event for everyone.

“Never be embarrassed. If you’re not coming here because you’re worried about how people are going to view you, don’t even worry about it. Just enjoy yourself and come out and celebrate the nerdom,” said attendee Kauthar Gaper.

Day two of comic con starts Sunday at the EMCC Communiversity building from noon to 5 PM.