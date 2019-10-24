Golden Triangle Development LINK looking to bring more economic development

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Golden Triangle Development LINK is working hard to bring industry and jobs to East Mississippi, But there are challenges.

“Most of the time that we’ve been around, we’ve averaged about a half a billion dollars a year in investment, and about 500 jobs a year. And the last four years that will those numbers are down about 40%. And so we’re not seeing the lead generation we’re not seeing some of the things that we need to see, so we’re going to roll out some initiatives, and some things that I think will get us back in winning form,” said Joe Max Higgins.

According to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security population in both Clay and Lowndes Counties declined between 2016 and 2017.

Higgins says they have to find a way to keep people here in the Golden Triangle.

“Workforce is gonna be our Achilles heel. It’s everybody’s Achilles heel. And when you’re in a rural southern state like this, talent attraction is important. We got to do something to keep them here. And we can’t keep losing, you know, Starkville Oktibbeha county is growing. Clay County and Lowndes are kind of flat we need we need we need to rectify that,” said Higgins.

Of course, training and education go a long way.

“We would like to see more people attend the communiversity, get that two year Associate’s Degree in mechatronics, in hydraulics, pneumatic maintenance, those kind of things. Because they can get jobs that pay very, very well. I mean, it wouldn’t be unreasonable for a kid to get out two-year degree like 50-60 thousand dollars a year right out of school,” said Higgins.

But at the same time, those graduates need a place to work. Higgins says that’s where the LINK steps in.

“The worst thing we can do is train somebody young and not have a job for them when they when they get out. So you know what, I kind of like to tell kids get the education and the training you need to make yourself marketable. And you worry about us having jobs for you when you get out,” said Higgins.

Higgins says they are looking at projects at several sites, including the new industrial park in Starkville, expansion near Yokohama, and the Infinity Megasite by the Golden Triangle Airport.