Golden Triangle Driving Academy partnering with Columbus Municipal Court

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A public-private partnership could help you with your next speeding ticket in Columbus.

Golden Triangle Driving Academy recently opened in Columbus.

The driving school is the only one of its kind in the area, and it offers a variety of services, including permit preparation and driving training for those just getting their licenses, refresher courses for older drivers, and reinstatement services for those who have had a license suspended.

Golden Triangle Driving Academy is also teaming up with Columbus Municipal Court to offer a Defensive Driving course to help folks who have had a speeding ticket wipe the slate clean.