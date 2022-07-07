Golden Triangle Regional Airport expanding its terminal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Regional Airport will soon expand its terminal, adding second-floor access to planes.

An $11.3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration is paying for the renovation.

Plans call for a second floor with a jet bridge to provide access for larger regional jets.

This also ensures the airport can continue to meet long-term requirements for modern regional and mainline aircraft.

Facilities inside the airport will be upgraded and more space added to accommodate more passengers.

The money falls under the FAA’s Airport Terminals Program.

GTRA currently has three roundtrip flights daily on Delta Air Lines.