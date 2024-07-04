Golden Triangle Regional Airport to host TSA Precheck enrollment

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you are planning to fly, but hate the hassle of the security line, you can check in next week.

TSA Precheck enrollment is happening at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

The enrollment center will be on the second floor of the Passenger Terminal. The event is open to anyone, but appointments are highly recommended. It takes about 10 minutes.

You can make an appointment Monday, July 15, through Friday, July 19. Hours will be 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

TSA PreCheck allows you to check in at security without having to remove your shoes, laptops, belts, and jackets.

There is a fee of $78 for a five-year enrollment.

The application must be done in person at GTR Airport. Individuals will be fingerprinted and have background checks run

TSA notifies applicants within 30 days and assigns a Known Traveler Number.

To pre-enroll in the program and to make an appointment at the same time, visit tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov

