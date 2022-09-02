Golden Triangle Waste Services asking for patience while trucks are down

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Waste Services is asking for patience, as the number of its trucks dwindles.

The business is down to seven working trucks, which is nearly half its fleet.

Parts for the broken vehicles are becoming hard to find, along with employee shortages have compounded some delays.

The company says it ordered a new truck in October 2021 and it is still not in production.

Waste Services says if your trash is not picked up on its normal day, then it will be collected on the following day.

Customers can help by having their garbage on the curb by 7 AM and within five feet of the road.