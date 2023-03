OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Oktibbeha County residents will need to take extra precautions with their water this week.

The Golden Triangle Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice for customers on Camp’s Airport Road from Highway 182 to Sumter Road.

Customers in the affected area should boil their water for at least one minute before use.

The Boil Water Notice is expected to last for the next 4 days.