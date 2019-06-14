Golf tournament helps FCA make impact on school campuses

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A golf tournament will help a ministry continue its work in schools throughout Northeast Mississippi.

The FCA held its second annual “Oliver Tann Memorial Golf Tournament” at Big Oaks Country Club in Saltillo.

More than 80 people turned out in the beautiful weather for the event, which is named in honor of a longtime board member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, who passed away a few years ago.

The tournament also gave FCA staffers and volunteers a chance to get to know coaches around the area.

“We’re peer on peer influence, coaches to coaches, students to students and students have all the power and all the rights to go into their school and be Jesus on campus,” said Mark Boren, FCA Area Director.

“The Fellowship of Christian Athletes truly encompasses everything Oliver was about, fellowship, he loved that, Christian, he was a sold out believer, and athlete, he was a gifted athlete in multiple sports,” said Terry Tann, widow of Oliver Tann.

The tournament was sponsored by Jim Brown of Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial.