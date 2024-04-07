Good food, music, and shopping offered at the Catfish in the Alley

This year's Catfish in the Alley event kicked off Friday with a musician and food. But the main event took place Saturday (4/6) in downtown Columbus.

Most of the event takes place in the historical “Catfish Alley” or 4th Street South.

Vendors lined the street and the smell of catfish wafted through the air.

There was also a mixture of local and regional artists taking the stage in the alley.

