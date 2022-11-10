GOP gains six seats in U.S. House of Representatives

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Republican red wave many politicians expected became more of a ripple.

The GOP has gained six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, so far.

There are 35 races still undecided.

Representative Trent Kelly of Mississippi’s first congressional district is coming off a decisive victory.

He believes there are more Republican seats to be gained.

“The people speak, that’s why we have elections and whatever direction it decides to go I still think we will win the House, not by as large of a majority that people thought and I thought, quite frankly, but we are going to be fine as a nation. We always have been and we always will be,” said Kelly.

Kelly was first elected in June 2015.

