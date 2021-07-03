Gorgeous July 4th weekend, storms return next week

SUMMARY: An absolutely gorgeous 4th of July weekend for us here in northeast Mississippi! Lots of sunshine, dry air, and temps in the mid to upper 80s will make for a great weekend to celebrate the holiday. Humidity makes a return on Monday, along with temps in the 90s. Shower and storm chances come back by Tuesday and stick around through the end of the week. We’ll also be tracking hurricane Elsa for impacts in the US.

SATURDAY: A stunning July Saturday in store! A pleasant breeze out of the north and dry air will keep us feeling great today. The weather looks perfect for BBQing and watching fireworks, with a high in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A clear and cool night, a real treat in the summer! Lows in the low 60s with some upper 50s possible around the region. Skies stay clear.

JULY 4TH: Sunny skies stick around for the holiday, with temps a bit warmer in the upper 80s. Overall, a very nice day with dry air staying with us. The weather is looking perfect to watch some fireworks.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies continue into the overnight, with temperatures slightly warmer in the low to mid 60s. Once again quite a refreshing feel for July.

MONDAY TO FRIDAY: Humidity returns on Monday, along with highs near the 90 degree mark. Skies should be partly cloudy with a stray afternoon or evening storm not out of the question. Lows return to seasonal norms around 70 degrees. Tuesday, expect scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with highs once again near 90. For Wednesday and Thursday, widespread to numerous showers and storms are likely in the afternoons, with highs a bit cooler due to cloud cover in the upper 80s. Friday looks to have slightly lower rain chances, but still expect scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs staying near 90, and lows will be near 70 all week. We’ll also be watching Hurricane Elsa, currently in the Caribbean. It is currently forecast to move over Florida sometime early next week. No impacts expected here, but if you’re planning a vacation to Florida keep a close eye on the forecast.

