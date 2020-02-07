Gov. Ivey recovering after surgery for broken shoulder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is recovering after undergoing surgery for a broken shoulder.

The governor’s office says the surgery was completed Thursday. The Republican governor broke her shoulder last week after being tripped by her dog Missy.

Ivey gave her State of the State address with her arm in a sling. Spokeswoman Gina Maiola said the governor’s surgery went well and she looks forward to getting back to work.

Last year, the governor announced she had been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer and was being treated with radiation.

Her office said in January that medical scans showed a good response to treatment and that her doctor considered her cured.