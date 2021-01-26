Gov. Reeves calls for elimination of income tax in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves called for the elimination of the state income tax Tuesday.

In his “State of the State” address Tuesday afternoon, Reeves boasted Mississippi’s accomplishments throughout the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

He spoke about the new state flag, improving education, and keeping Mississippi open for business even as other states shut down due to COVID-19.

Reeves said now is the time for Mississippi to make a bold move to bring even more business opportunities into the state.

“This is the time for an action that will turn heads all across the country and get money and people flowing in, and I believe that move is the elimination of the income tax. It is a reward for our hard workers, and an incentive for others to invest here, to grow here, and to live here. We can transform our economy. We can do it in a smart way, recognizing that it will take a few years to phase-in But we can change a generation of lives here, by attracting the jobs and wages we deserve. I am ready to work with legislators on this, and I know that there is an appetite for this type of boldness,” said Reeves.

Reeves also stated that workforce development programs are essential when it comes to growing Mississippi’s economy.

For a full look at Governor Reeves’ speech on his Facebook page, click here.