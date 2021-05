JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – “Don’t panic” — That’s what Governor Tate Reeves has to say about the possible gas shortage.

In a tweet today he said Mississippians should not worry about the Colonial pipeline cyberattack.

- Advertisement -

The governor stated that in a “normal week” only 30 percent of Mississippi’s gas supply comes from the colonial pipeline and the other 70 percent is delivered from companies in and out of state.

He is encouraging residents to buy their normal weekly gas and to not over buy.