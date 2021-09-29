Gov. Reeves leaves mask decision for students to local school boards

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he believes local school boards should decide whether or not students need to wear masks during the school day.

While some school districts across Mississippi have mandated masks for students and teachers, others have left the decision up to parents.

Governor Tate Reeves says he hasn’t felt it was necessary to take executive action regarding masks in public schools.

During an interview with WCBI’s Allie Martin on Monday, the governor said local districts should make decisions about masks in schools.

“I didn’t feel like it reached a level where it required executive action, and if you look at where we are, at our peak of this particular surge, we were at 3 thousand six hundred cases per day, for a seven-day average. Over the last three days, we’ve had less than six hundred cases per day, that’s down almost eighty percent from the peak of the surge,” Gov. Reeves said.

Governor Reeves also said he does not believe vaccines should be mandated for anyone. He believes it should be up to each person whether or not to get the shot.