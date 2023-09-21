Gov. Reeves releases plan about Medicaid reimbursement to hospitals

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves unveiled a plan he believed would give nearly $700 million to hospitals across the state.

The plan centers around Medicaid reimbursements to hospitals.

In the first part of the plan, the Mississippi Hospital Access Program will provide direct payments to hospitals serving patients in the Mississippi Medicaid managed care delivery system.

The second part is to supplement Medicaid base payment rates for hospitals.

Both of these parts require upper payment limits from or average commercial rates.

This plan must be approved by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services organization.

If that happens, it would start retroactively from July 1 of this year.

The governor’s proposal does not allow for more people to be on the Medicaid roles.

It would give an influx of cash to struggling hospitals. Reeves expects the impact to taxpayers would be minimal.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter