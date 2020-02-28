Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about possible coronavirus effects in state

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said while the coronavirus will have some impact on the Magnolia State, he didn’t believe the effects will be widespread or long term.

Reeves said the coronavirus outbreak that started in China is being monitored carefully by state agencies and business leaders.

Furniture manufacturers and other businesses get some parts and supplies from China and Governor Reeves says there may be some initial impact on shipments of goods.

However, the governor also said he believed Mississippi manufacturers have plans in place to deal with any issues the coronavirus may cause.

“Just in the last two or three days, the stock markets in the U.S. have declined in value fairly significantly, and a big reason for that is not only the inability to get those in China who are producing product to do so, it’s also, China is a very large percentage of the world’s population, so as consumers if they are shut down and not working and not earning wages, fear is global demand will decline as well. Again, it’s all speculation at this point and we will have to navigate our way through it, but I’m confident in the American worker and certainly the Mississippi worker and in long term, I think we will be just fine,” said Gov. Reeves.

So far there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Mississippi.