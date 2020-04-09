Gov. Tate Reeves implements statewide burn ban

Add outdoor burning to the list of things you have to refrain from in Mississippi during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday afternoon, Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation calling for a statewide burn ban, with no exceptions.

The order went into effect immediately and remains in effect until further notice.

The state forestry commission requested the ban, citing the need to keep firefighters and emergency medical personnel freed up to handle other emergencies.

State Forester Russell Bozeman added that smoke from these fires creates further problems for COVID patients and others with respiratory problems.

Outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited. There are no exemptions for agricultural or prescribed burns under this burn ban. Persons caught violating the burn ban can be fined.

Burn bans are enforced locally by the county sheriff’s department