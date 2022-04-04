Gov. Tate Reeves signs bill to keep private money out of elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves signs a bill that would keep some private money out of elections in Mississippi.

Reeves signed House Bill 1365 into law at a public ceremony today.

The Governor touts the measure as a way to keep out-of-state money out of state and local elections.

HB 1365 makes it illegal for state agencies and state or local officials to accept private funding from individuals or non-governmental organizations to pay for election-related expenses, voter education, voter outreach, or voter registration programs.

The new law does not prohibit campaign contributions from out-of-state donors.

The new law goes into effect July 1st.