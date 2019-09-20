Governor Bryant announces FEMA Individual Disaster Assistance

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Governor Phil Bryant announced late Friday that several North Mississippi cities are receiving Individual Disaster Assistance, including Lowndes County after the February 23rd tornado.

The assistance was approved by President Trump, according to Gov. Bryant’s tweet.

Tornadoes and severe flooding crippled hundreds from February into the spring months across the Magnolia State.

Other counties listed include, Warren, Yazoo, Sharkey, Humphreys, Issaquena, Clay, and Monroe Counties.