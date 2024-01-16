Governor calls special session for economic development project

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves is calling a special session for an economic development project in north Mississippi.

The governor’s office said this would be a $1.9 billion project.

2,000 jobs were expected to be created, which will pay about $66,000 a year.

This is the second-largest capital investment in state history. The largest is Aluminum Dynamics in Lowndes County.

Reeves said the facility will be built in Marshall County and is related to the automotive industry.

The special session will be on Thursday, January 18.

We will have more on this tonight on WCBI News.

