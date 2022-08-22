Governor Ivey awarded grant money to Alabama Law Enforcement

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is seeing to it that State Troopers have an extra level of protection.

Governor Ivey awarded over $20,000 in grant money to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to provide new bulletproof vests for State Troopers and ALEA Agents.

The money comes from a U.S. Department of Justice grant program set up to buy new or replacement personal protection for law enforcement officers.

The grant will be administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.