Governor Ivey extends Alabama’s statewide mask mandate until March

ALABAMA (WCBI) – You will have to continue to wear a mask in public in the state of Alabama until at least March.

Governor Kay Ivey today extended the state’s mask mandate until March 5th.

The “Safer at Home Order” requires people to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people.

Ivey says after the holidays, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were higher than ever.

More than 6-thousand people have died from COVID-19 in Alabama. The state has had about 430-000 positive cases.