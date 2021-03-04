Governor Kay Ivey extends statewide mask mandate until April 9th

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabamians will wear a mask for at least another month, as Governor Kay Ivey extends the state’s safer-at-home order.

Going against some of her Republican counterparts, Ivey made the announcement this morning in Montgomery.

- Advertisement -

In her latest order, hospitals and nursing homes can have more visitors, restaurants do not have to limit the number of people at a table, and senior citizen centers can have activities outdoors.

All other mandates, including a mask order for public places, will continue until April 9th.

This week, the governors of Mississippi and Texas lifted the mask mandate in their state.