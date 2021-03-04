Governor Kay Ivey extends statewide mask mandate until April 9th

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabamians will wear a mask for at least another month, as Governor Kay Ivey extends the state’s safer-at-home order.
Going against some of her Republican counterparts, Ivey made the announcement this morning in Montgomery.
In her latest order, hospitals and nursing homes can have more visitors, restaurants do not have to limit the number of people at a table, and senior citizen centers can have activities outdoors.
All other mandates, including a mask order for public places, will continue until April 9th.
This week, the governors of Mississippi and Texas lifted the mask mandate in their state.